Rumour: Manchester United to make stunning 'cash+player' bid for Cristiano Ronaldo

Is Cristiano Ronaldo finally on his way back to Old Trafford?

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 19 Jun 2017, 11:23 IST

Back to Old trafford ?

What’s the story?

Manchester United are plotting an incredible offer to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are willing to offer £175 million cash + David De Gea to Real Madrid for the Portugues superstar according to the Mirror!

Jose Mourinho is keen on working with Ronaldo again and wants Ed Woodward to do all he can to bring the forward back. The Real Madrid star is also reportedly keen on moving back to Manchester United.

In case you didn’t know...

Reports last week claimed that Ronaldo had made the ‘irreversible’ decision to leave Real Madrid. The motives behind his desire to leave the club, are yet to be revealed but the tax fraud issue is cited as the main reason.

The Portuguese international was signed by Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 for a then world record fee of £80 million. The forward has been linked with a move back to Old Trafford for a long time, and this summer might be the one when it actually happens.

The biggest unveiling of all time!

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have been chasing David De Gea for a long time. They were in talks with Manchester United last month but dropped the interest because of the fee demanded by Red Devils.

Manchester United now want to take advantage of their interest in the goalkeeper. They are ready to offer him in a deal to bring Ronaldo back.

Jose Mourinho believes he can convince the forward despite the duo having differences at Bernabeu. The former Chelsea boss is keen on working with the Real Madrid star and wants him signed at any cost.

Apart from Manchester United, Ronaldo has offers from at least 3 other clubs. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are ardent on signing the forward while several Chinese Super League clubs are also keeping an eye on him.

What’s next?

Ronaldo does not intend to move to China and wants to remain in Europe. He has at least another 3-4 years of top flight football left in him and is considering offers from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Both Bayern Munich and PSG are ready to meet the asking price of Real Madrid, but it's Manchester United who have the upper hand because of their 'cash+player' bid.

Author’s Take

Getting Ronaldo back to Old Trafford is a huge thing but offering one of the club's best players to sign a 32-year-old, seems a bit odd. De Gea can be their #1 for at least another 10-12 seasons while Ronaldo can perform the same way for a maximum of 4 years.