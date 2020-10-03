Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils confirm 2 new signings but are set to miss out on a €20m target - 3rd October 

Manchester United have completed just one signing this season, that of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

However, Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer has now backtracked on his previous comments regarding the perceived lack of depth in his squad with just two days left before the transfer window closes. On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford as on 3rd October 2020.

Manchester United confirm two new signings

Manchester United have confirmed the signings of Charlie McNeil from Manchester City and Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra from Atletico Madrid. Both the players are likely to join Manchester United's U18 squad for this campaign.

McNeil is a highly-rated young striker who started his youth career at Manchester United but moved to City at an early age. The young striker has made the switch back to Old Trafford hoping to be able to break into Manchester United U23 side which, at the moment, lacks a recognised striker.

Garnacho, still only 16 years of age, is considered one of the best prospects in the Atletico system. The young forward can play both as a striker or as a winger.

United have signed Alejandro Garnacho (Atletico Madrid) and Charlie McNeill (Manchester City). Both will go into the U18s to begin with #mufc — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) October 2, 2020

Rio Ferdinand blasts Manchester United for lack of activity in the transfer market

Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says that he has been left frustrated by the Red Devils' lack of activity in the ongoing transfer window.

Ferdinand feels that Ole Gunner Solskjaer has been hamstrung by the lack of signings in key positions such as right-wing and left-back while other domestic rivals have strengthened their squads.

"Whose position would you rather be in? I'd rather be in Frank's. Got business done early, got some time in on the training pitch and brought in players he wants. I'd rather be at that end of the spectrum than Man Utd where you are frustrated and don't know where you will continue from," said Ferdinand.

"The most frustrating thing for United fans is that we have all been aware who their targets were, that's the frustrating element. Is Covid playing a part in the financial (side)? At left-back and right-wing, where they are looking, the season has started and they haven't even brought in (anybody yet)," continued Ferdinand.

Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United all summer, but a formal offer is yet to be tabled to Borussia Dortmund for the services of the England international. Similarly at left-back, Alex Telles has been the obvious target, but the club haven't yet managed to agree on a fee with Porto.

Manchester United set to miss out on Alex Telles

Manchester United have refused to meet Porto's transfer valuation of €20 million for left-back Alex Telles, according to the Daily Star. That means that the Brazilian is likely to stay in Portugal for the upcoming season and sign a pre-contract with Manchester United in January.