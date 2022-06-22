Manchester United willing to accept cut-price fee to offload 2 stars this summer - Reports 

Manchester United are willing to offload Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly at cut-price deals this summer, according to The Sun. The Red Devils are looking to offload the duo but are finding it quite difficult to find a suitable buyer.

United are trying to rebuild their squad that finished a dismal sixth in the Premier League last season. A host of players are set to leave the club on free transfers this summer, including Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

Manchester United are now trying to offload some of their fringe players who are still under contract. According to the aforementioned source, the Red Devils are willing to take a loss on Martial and sell him for a fee of around £20 million. They paid £38.5 million for the Frenchman in the summer of 2015.

Martial was sent on loan to La Liga side Sevilla in January earlier this year. However, the forward could only score and assist once in 12 appearances across competitions. The 26-year-old forward doesn't seem to have a future at Old Trafford despite having two years remaining in his contract, having scored just eight times in the last two seasons.

There's a possibility Martial could find a suitable club in the summer. However, the forward's £240,000 per week wages could be a deal-breaker.

Meanwhile, another player United are looking to sell on a cheap is defender Eric Bailly, who also has two years remaining in his contract. The Red Devils are open to listening to offers of around £8.5 million for the player. United are ready to take a loss on Bailly, for whom they paid Villarreal £30 million in 2016.

Bailly has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane. The Ivorian only played seven times for United last summer. The 28-year-old's time at United has invariably been hindered due to various injuries, making only six league appearances in the last three seasons.

Manchester United will need reinforcements to replace Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly

Manchester United have been linked with a few defenders and attackers this summer. However, they're yet to sign any new players.

According to The Guardian, the Red Devils are interested in FC Porto forward Evanilson. United had an opening bid of more than £50 million rejected by the Portuguese outfit, though.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for a new centre-back to replace Phil Jones and Eric Bailly. According to Caught Offside, the Red Devils have shortlisted Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

