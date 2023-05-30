"Need a lot of dominos to fall in place" - Journalist claims Barcelona star could be a 'casualty' as they try to secure funds to re-sign Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona is still in the balance, as they need a lot of things to go their way. The Blaugrana are working to get the Argentine back, but they are still not within La Liga limits to sign players.

As per Ben Jacobs' CaughtOffside column, Barcelona need a lot of things to fall in place for Messi's return to take place. The Blaugrana will need to sacrifice Ansu Fati, even if he wants to stay at the club.

Jacobs wrote:

“Messi is waiting to see what is possible, but his camp are also putting pressure on Barcelona. Xavi is in constant contact with Messi as well. He believes a return is not just a sentimental move, but one that will help Barcelona challenge for the Champions League next season."

Jacobs added:

“Messi would likely and gladly play for free for Barcelona or with a massive pay cut, but this would be deemed as financial manipulation. So Barcelona’s problem is they need a lot of dominos to fall in place to pull off a Messi return, and that may also mean outgoings. Ansu Fati could be one casualty even though he wants to stay at the club.”

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are leaving the club at the end of the season, with the midfielder's contract expiring, while the left-back had his terminated by mutual consent. The wages off the bill have reportedly seen Barcelona getting a huge jump on the €200 million they needed to raise this summer.

Barcelona manager Xavi confirms talks with Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Xavi has confirmed that he's in talks with Lionel Messi over a move back. He said that there are plans in place to fit the forward back into the starting XI and is pushing for his return.

Speaking to SPORT earlier this week, Xavi said:

“I told the president that Messi's return makes sense. No doubts at all, he is perfect for our system and idea. I’ve the tactical plan in mind with Leo. It’s up to Leo. I think he has to decide. It’s up to him. … I’m speaking with Leo, yes."

Lionel Messi is set to become a free agent this summer after his contract at PSG expires. He has other offers on the table but is keen on returning to his former club.

Al Hilal have reportedly tabled a €500 million per season offer for Lionel Messi to lure him to Saudi Arabia. Inter Miami are also interested in signing the forward, and the MLS are ready to help bring in the Argentine.

