New Barcelona president could sign Bryan Gil for €35m this summer - Reports 

Newly-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly a fan of Sevilla winger Bryan Gil and could reportedly sign him for €35m in the summer.

Gil, who has emerged as one of the highest-rated youngsters in the La Liga in the last few years, has continued his development on loan at Eibar.

President Laporta is 'in love' with Sevilla winger Bryan Gil (20), who's on loan at Eibar. [cuatro via md] pic.twitter.com/szVHg5I4Cg — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 12, 2021

He currently has a release clause of under €35m, but that figure could rise to €150m next year. As a result, Barcelona must make their move in the summer if they wish to sign Gil at a cheaper price.

Considering the Blaugrana's poor financial standing, they are not in a position to spend exorbitant sums in the market. So Joan Laporta has reportedly started making contacts to find cheaper targets.

Apart from Bryan Gil, two other players who have been strongly linked with moves to Barcelona are Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, as both men are set to be out of contract with Manchester City in June. The duo, who could depart England on a free transfer in the summer, could fit perfectly into Barcelona's current tactic of finding cheap transfer targets.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Joan Laporta is a huge fan of Bryan Gil, and his transfer clause might not be beyond the reach of Barcelona.

What could Bryan Gil offer if he signs for Barcelona?

Big things are expected of Bryan Gil (centre)

Bryan Gil is one of the brightest prospects in the La Liga, and big things are expected from the Spain youth international in the years to come.

The 20-year-old began his development in the Sevilla academy, where he spent six years before making his first-team debut in January 2019.

He opened his account for the Andalusians three months later, with his goal in the 5-0 rout of Rayo Vallecano making him the first player born in the 21st century to score in the Spanish top flight.

This season, Gil has been directly involved in six goals from 20 matches in all competitions for Eibar, and his form has seen him linked with several top clubs across Europe.

The former Leganes man is a pacy winger who is not afraid to take on defenders, and his confidence belies his young age.

The Barcelona target likes to hog the touchline, where the extra space allows him to run at opposition defences before he sends crosses into the box or cuts onto his stronger left foot to shoot at goal.

🖥 Here's what's on tap this weekend on Barça TV+ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 12, 2021

It remains to be seen whether Juan Laporta lands Bryan Gil at Barcelona. But if the move happens, Barcelona will have one of the brightest prospects in Spanish football.