Newcastle ready to pay £6 million loan fee to sign Manchester United star in January - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly keen to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on loan for the second half of the season. The Magpies are in desperate need of reinforcements in January to avoid relegation.

According to The Sun, Anthony Martial is high up on Newcastle United's transfer wishlist this transfer window. The club is believed to be willing to spend £6 million to sign the 26-year-old on loan for the second half of the season.

Newcastle United will be backed financially by their new owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, during the upcoming transfer window. The club's owners are reportedly worth £320 billion, and are ready to provide Eddie Howe with the funds required to strengthen his squad.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave the Red Devils. He has grown frustrated with the lack of game time in the first half of the season. His agent Philippe Lamboley informed Sky Sports News of Martial's desire to leave the Premier League giants.

Martial joined United from AS Monaco in a deal worth £36 million in the summer of 2015. The Frenchman was a key member of the Red Devils' starting line-up until last season.

He suffered a massive fall from grace during the 2020-21 campaign. He fell down the pecking order at United, behind the likes of Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. He scored just seven goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Martial has managed just one goal in ten appearances across competitions for United this season. He is reportedly keen to join a club where he will play regular football, and have the opportunity to rejuvenate his career.

Newcastle United are currently languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table. Eddie Howe's side have been linked with many of the world's best players in recent months. However, they will only be able to sign them if they avoid relegation this season.

Newcastle United to face competition from Juventus and Barcelona for Manchester United's Anthony Martial

According to Gazetta, Juventus are eager to sign a top-quality forward during the January transfer window. Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean have failed to produce the goods for Massimiliano Allegri's side, who are currently in seventh place in the Serie A table.

Juventus have been linked with a loan move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial during the January transfer window. Spanish giants Barcelona are also in desperate need of a striker, as they are suffering from a massive injury crisis.

Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite have all been ruled out of action due to injury. According to Marca, Barcelona are keeping tabs on Anthony Martial's situation at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial could prefer a move to Juventus or Barcelona over Newcastle United due to the superior stature of both the clubs. The 26-year-old might not fancy being part of a relegation dog fight with Newcastle during the second half of the season.

