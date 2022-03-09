Newcastle United agree £15 million fee to sign Aston Villa man - Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a fee with fellow Premier League side Aston Villa for left-back Matt Targett.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Newcastle, having joined during the January transfer window. He has impressed in his four games under Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, and the Tyneside outfit have now moved to make his loan deal permanent.

The Chronicle (via HITC) has reported that Howe's side have agreed a fee of £15 million with Villa to make the move permanent in the summer.

NUFC360 @NUFC360 The Magpies have agreed a price for Matt Targett ahead of what will be a busy summer window. The fee is to believed the be in the region of £15 million. [The Chronicle] #NUFC The Magpies have agreed a price for Matt Targett ahead of what will be a busy summer window. The fee is to believed the be in the region of £15 million. [The Chronicle] #NUFC https://t.co/QZVQaIH132

Targett has conjured three goals and five assists in 89 games during his time at Villa Park. However, the £27 million signing of Everton left-back Lucas Digne by Villa boss Steven Gerrard meant the English defender became surplus to requirements.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe to raid Premier League this summer following Aston Villa's Targett

Yves Bissouma has excelled for the Seagulls this season.

There could be more additions made by Eddie Howe from the Premier League. There is now a huge influx of money at his disposal after a Saudi-led consortium purchased the club in October last year.

The £15 million signing of Aston Villa's Targett could be the first of many signings. The Tyneside club were linked by The Express with Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard. The 28-year-old who is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season, has been surplus to requirements recently.

A move to St James' Park was nearly sanctioned in January, only for Ralf Rangnick's side to pull the plug at the eleventh hour.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Lingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They’re not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clearLingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. #DeadlineDay Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They’re not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clear 🔴 #MUFCLingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. #DeadlineDay https://t.co/JXhZbbLaIn

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has also been linked with a move to Tyneside. He is attracting a host of suitors, with his Blues contract expiring at the end of the season.

Mirror Sport has reported that Newcastle are showing an interest in the Germany international. Rudiger has particularly excelled under Thomas Tuchel. However, The 29-year-old could be set for a move abroad, though, with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG touted.

The Sun reported in January that the Magpies were targeting Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma. The 25-year-old has been hugely impressive this season, and the Sea Gulls could ask for around £50 million for him.

Should Newcastle go back for Bissouma, they can expect competition for the Gabonese midfielder's signature. That's because Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester United are also reportedly in the fray.

Edited by Bhargav