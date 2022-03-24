Newcastle United and Aston Villa among teams interested in 29-year-old Manchester United star - Reports

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in signing Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season. Pogba is expected to run down his contract with the club. According to the Daily Star, Newcastle and Villa are set to join Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the race to sign Pogba.

Pogba joined United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89 million. The midfielder was expected to be the player around whom United would build a squad for the future. The Frenchman helped the Red Devils win the Europa League and EFL Cup. However, he has failed to live up to expectations during his five and a half years at the club.

He has scored 39 goals and provided 51 assists in 229 appearances across competitions. However, he has been heavily criticised for his lack of consistency and off-field antics.

Pogba is widely expected to leave the club after a controversial interview (with Le Figaro), where he explained why he has been successful with France but not with United. The 29-year-old also expressed his frustration at United's lack of trophies in the last five years.

"The last five seasons have not satisfied me, really not at all. This year it is dead; we won't win anything. Whether it is with Manchester United or at another club, I want to win trophies," said Pogba.

He continued:

"It's simple with France; I play and I play in my position. I know my role, and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players. It's normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it's hard to be consistent when you often have to change your position or the team system or your partners."

Newcastle are a club on the rise under Eddie Howe. The Magpies have won six of their last nine Premier League games. They are likely to back Howe financially in the summer and make some statement signings. Pogba could be one such player.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are also attempting a rebuild under Steven Gerrard. The Villains are ninth in the Premier League standings. They hope to add some world-class players to their roster this summer to boost their chances of contending for Europe next season.

Biba Football @biba_football Rumour Has It: Newcastle and Aston Villa linked with Pogba



With Paul Pogba likely to leave Manchester United, fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Aston Villa could be interested. Rumour Has It: Newcastle and Aston Villa linked with PogbaWith Paul Pogba likely to leave Manchester United, fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Aston Villa could be interested. https://t.co/cft9Mbm3Hk

Manchester United star Paul Pogba likely to snub Newcastle and Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has made no secret of his desire to win trophies. The 29-year-old is at the peak of his powers and is keen to join one of Europe's top clubs.

Newcastle and Villa are going through transitions and are unlikely to challenge for silverware in the next few years, which may not enthuse Pogba.

Mohammad Shakeel @mothereliable



PSG and Juventus are the two clubs interested as of today. Paul Pogba will defenitely leave Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 at the end of the season. There are no chances for him to extend his contract.PSGand Juventusare the two clubs interested as of today. Paul Pogba will defenitely leave Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 at the end of the season. There are no chances for him to extend his contract. PSG 🇫🇷 and Juventus 🇮🇹 are the two clubs interested as of today. https://t.co/g3tc0r3O1I

According to Si.com, Juventus are in pole position to sign the French midfielder on a free transfer this summer. Pogba is reportedly keen to return to Turin and reunite with Massimiliano Allegri.

