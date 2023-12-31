Newcastle United willing to pay £50m to sign Real Madrid midfielder in January: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to snap up Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz when the transfer window reopens in January.

Diaz, 24, has made 17 appearances across competitions this season, starting eight, contributing four goals and two assists. The arrival of Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid in the summer has affected Diaz's game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spaniard is contracted with Los Blancos till 2027, but his reduced game time has attracted the interest of Newcastle. As per Chronicle Live (via Madrid Universal), the Magpies are prepared to dish out £50 million to sign Diaz.

However, the Premier League club are not alone in the fray for the winger's services, as they have Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, West Ham United and Aston Villa in the competition.

Diaz has made the most of Vincius Jr.'s injury-enforced absence in the last two months, making four goal contributions in his last appearances across competitions. However, once the Brazilian returns to the starting XI, Diaz is likely to be relegated to the bench.

It remains to be seen if the former Manchester City winger fancies a move back to England in search of regular football.

How Real Madrid have fared this season

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have had a fabulous start to the season despite injuries to several first-team players.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defenders Eder Militao and David Alaba are seemingly out for the season after injuring their ACL. Nevertheless, Carlo Ancelotti's side have fared well across competitions heading into the new year.

After 18 games, Los Blancos lead the La Liga standings with 45 points, ahead of second-placed Girona on goal difference, with defending champions Barcelona seven points adrift in fourth.

In the UEFA Champions League, Ancelotti and Co. enjoyed a flawless group-stage campaign, winning all six games for the third time in the European competition. They play Bundesliga side RB Leipzig away in the Round of 16 first leg on February 13 before the return leg on March 6.

Los Blancos return to action after the ongoing Christmas break with a league clash at home to Real Mallorca on January 3 before travelling to Arandina for their Copa del Rey opener three days later.