Neymar and Marco Verratti among 5 players told to leave PSG by Luis Enrique: Reports 

According to RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins, Neymar is among five players told by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to leave by new boss Luis Enrique. Apart from the Brazilian ace, Marco Verratti, Renato Sanches, Juan Bernat and Hugo Ekitike are the other players.

Lionel Messi has already left and has joined Inter Miami as a free agent while Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave. Other players, including Marco Verratti, could follow suit, spelling the end of an era in the French capital.

Neymar joined the Parisians in 2017 on a world record €222 million transfer fee from Barcelona. He has since scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants.

The Brazilian was not present in the team's latest LFP photoshoot along with Mbappe and Verratti. He has been linked with a shock return to Barcelona. Santi Aouna reported that Al-Hilal are set to send their delegation to meet the player's father regarding a transfer.

PSG are looking to bolster their ranks ahead of the new season. They have brought in Goncalo Ramos from Benfica in a sensational €80 million deal. Moreover, Ousmane Dembele is also expected to complete a €50 million transfer from Barcelona. The Parisians are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

However, there could be a surge of departures before more new signings arrive. The likes of Ekitike, Sanches and Bernat could be on their way out alongside Verratti, who has been at the club for more than a decade.

How many trophies has Neymar won with PSG?

Neymar joined PSG in the summer of 2017 and has since won 14 trophies with the Parisians. That includes five Ligue 1 and four French Super Cups.

While he has been injury-prone during his Paris stint, when on the pitch, the Brazilian's technical acumen and brilliance have been beyond doubt, and he boasts an amazing record for the club.

He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches across competitions last season, what now seems to be his final campaign for the French giants.