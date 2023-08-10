Neymar and Marco Verratti resume PSG training amid exit rumours: Reports

Neymar and Marco Verratti have returned to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training amidst reports of the players leaving this summer. Both superstars have been linked with moves away, with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal touted as potential suitors.

The Brazilian superstar returned to action following a lengthy injury break during the pre-season clash against Jeobuk Hyundai Motors. Neymar scored twice and assisted once during the 3-0 win.

Verratti, meanwhile, has been a key player for the Parisians for over a decade. He has made 416 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists across competitions. The Italian midfielder's future, though, has been up in the air for a while.

Neymar, meanwhile, arrived at PSG in 2017 for a world record transfer fee of €222 million and has scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 games across ciompetitions.

However, he has been linked with a shock return to Barcelona in the summer. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, have sent their delegation to meet the player's father regarding a summer transfer, according to Santi Aouna.

The aforementioned duo, along with Kylian Mbappe, were absent from the team's LFC photoshoot, which triggered reports of their exit. The pair, though, are now back in training.

How Xavi reacted to PSG superstar Neymar potentially returning to Barcelona

Neymar was a teammate of Xavi's during his Barcelona stint. The PSG superstar has been linked with a return to the club recently. Xavi, now the Blaugrana boss though, has dismissed the idea of the Brazilian making a return.

When quizzed about his former teammate's links with the club, Xavi told the media (via Barca Universal):

"Ah… Surprise… That's a surprise. Look, I appreciate Neymar as a person, as a player, as a friend, he's a great player, but he's not in our plans, no."

Barcelona have lost a key piece from their attacking puzzle, as Ousmane Dembele is set to join the Parisians. The Frenchman has completed his medical with the Ligue 1 giants and is expected to be unveiled soon.

While a new attacker could serve Barca's purpose, it's evident from Xavi's comments that Neymar is not in his plans. The pair shared the pitch 69 times as players, combining for five goals, at the Camp Nou.