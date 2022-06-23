Paulo Dybala offered himself to Barcelona; Xavi decided against transfer - Reports

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala was reportedly keen to join Spanish giants Barcelona this summer. However, the club snubbed the opportunity to snap up the Argentine on a free transfer.

According to Sport, the 28-year-old offered himself to Barcelona, but the club's manager Xavi and sporting advisor Jordi Cruyff opted against signing Dybala, as they do not view the forward as a long-term signing.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Paulo Dybala offered himself to Barcelona, but Xavi and Jordi Cruyff discarded his signing. His dream is to play for Barça. Paulo Dybala offered himself to Barcelona, but Xavi and Jordi Cruyff discarded his signing. His dream is to play for Barça.— @sport https://t.co/wO0LbVfwhE

Dybala scpred 115 goals in 293 appearances for the Bianconeri, winning five Serie A and four Coppa Italia titles. He has been included in the Serie A Team of the Year five times and was the 2019-20 Serie A Most Valuable Player. The Argentine has, however, been inconsistent over the last few seasons.

The 28-year-old was keen to join the Blaugrana, who are on the rise under Xavi. However, the La Liga giants want to make some statement signings - which doesn't include Dybala - to boost their hopes of silverware next seaso. Their focus remains on promoting and developing youngsters like Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati, who are seen as the club's future.

Paulo Dybala close to joining Inter Milan after Barcelona snub

Juventus vs SS Lazio - Serie A

Inter Milan are close to signing Paulo Dybala, as per BBC Sport. Despite his indifferent recent form - 20 goals in his last two seasons - the Argentine is one of the most talented attackers in Serie A. Furthermore, he will have a point to prove after being snubbed by the Blaugrana.

As per Sky Sports, the Nerazzurri have also reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan deal worth £10.3 million. The Sun has reported that Inter are set to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a free transfer too.

The addition of Dybala will see Inter form a formidable attacking quartet comprising the 28-year-old, Lukaku, Mkhitaryan and Lautaro Martinez next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far