PL club eye surprise move for Chelsea striker to deal with injury crisis - Reports

As per TeamTalk, West Ham United are eyeing up a move for Chelsea frontman Armando Broja in January following an injury crisis.

Michail Antonio suffered a blow during Jamaica's clash against Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg on November 18. While he played for 10 more minutes after suffering the blow, Antonio eventually limped down the tunnel.

West Ham fear that Antonio might be sidelined for a significant period. To add to the Hammers' woes, England international Jarred Bowen also suffered a blow in the recent international break.

Hence, West Ham are exploring the market to reinforce their attack in January. Chelsea's Broja has emerged as an option. The Albanian has scored one goal in five appearances this season.

As per the aforementioned report, the Blues could let Broja go, as they look to sign a world-class striker who could fire the team to a top-four finish. The Stamford Bridge club want €30 million for Broja.

The Blues trumped Tottenham Hotspur to convince Broja to join their youth set-up in 2017. He has since made 24 appearances for the senior team, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

West Ham, meanwhile, are also keeping tabs on VFB Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy. The 27-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided two assists in 10 appearances this season.

Guirassy has a release clause of €15 million, making him a more affordable option than Broja.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea return to action on November 25 against Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at St. James' Park. The Blues last played a thrilling 4-4 draw against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on November 11.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are tenth in the Premier League table with 16 points from 12 games. They have won four games, drawn four and lost as many, and are 12 points off leaders Manchester City.

The Blues have won two of their last five league games, losing one. Newcastle, meanwhile, are seventh in the standings with 20 points from 12 games.