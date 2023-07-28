PL club likely to demand in excess of £60 million to sell Chelsea transfer target - Reports

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are expected to ask for a fee in excess of £60 million for Chelsea target Marc Guehi. The central defender is a Blues' academy graduate.

He's a key part of the Palace side and could be named their captain next season. Guehi joined Palace for a reported fee of £20 million in 2021 and has made 82 appearances for them across competitions, including 40 last season.

Guehi has attracted the interest of Premier League clubs like Newcastle United and Arsenal. However, Palace are unwilling to part ways with the player and have put up a price tag of £60 million.

The 23-year-old has made four appearances for England. He's touted as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who recently suffered an ACL injury. Hence, Chelsea are exploring the market for another defender.

What Reece James said about captaining Chelsea?

Since making his senior debut for the Blues, Reece James has become a key player for the west London club in the last few seasons.

He's a popular figure among fans and fellow players, too. Hence, James' name has often been brought up as a future captain of the club. The 22-year-old said about his captaincy ambitions (via the Blues' website):

"Of course (I would want to be captain). I have been at Chelsea my whole life. I have always dreamt of it. I am sure when the time is right, hopefully it happens."

Speaking about various leadership traits, James said:

"Everyone has a different way of being a leader. Some speak, while some show their actions on the field. I’d like to think I could do both. I try and help the team as much as I can."

Reece James is a key figure for the Blues, as he's one of the best right-backs in the game. However, he suffered from persistent injury issues last season, resulting in shortened game time. Fans will hope that James can improve on that front.