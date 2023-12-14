PL club line up move for ex-Chelsea star also linked with Manchester United - Reports

West Ham United have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign former Chelsea striker Timo Werner when the transfer window reopens in January.

Werner, 27, spent an underwhelming two-season stint in the Premier League with the Blues. In 89 games across competitions, the German bagged 23 goals and 21 assists. That included 10 goals and 13 assists in 56 Premier League outings before he returned to Leipzig in the summer of 2022.

However, Werner appears unsettled just over a year into his second stint at the Bundesliga side. He contributed 16 goals and six assists in 40 games across competitions, but his numbers have dwindled this term, as he finds himself down the pecking order.

Werner has started just four times in 14 appearances this term, scoring twice and assisting once, and is eager to leave, as he seeks regular game time ahead of the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

As per teamTALK, West Ham are the frontrunners to snap up Werner in January, and Leipzig could let him leave for an adequate price. Leipzig re-signed their former striker for a reported €20 million last summer. But as per transfermarkt, the former Chelsea striker's market price has dropped from €35 million back then to €17 million now.

Hammers manager David Moyes desires a new centre-forward and so do Manchester United, considering the travails of their current attackers, especially in the Premier League. With just 18 goals in 16 games, Erik ten Hag's side are the lowest scorers in the top-14.

What's next for Manchester United and Chelsea?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have made a horrendous start to the season. Their 1-0 UEFA Champions League home defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek was their 12th across competitions.

Four of them have come in the Champions League, where Ten Hag's side finished last, while seven have come in the Premier League, where United are sixth, 10 points behind Liverpool (37) after 16 games.

The Red Devils have a daunting trip up next to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday (December 17). They were hammered 7-0 on their last visit to Anfield at the fag end of last season.

Chelsea have fared no better, having lost their last two league games to slump to 12th in the standings. Mauricio Pochettino's side next host basement club Sheffield United on Saturday (December 16), hoping to return to winning ways.