PL giants plot January move for Barcelona superstar valued at €70 million - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating a move for Barcelona attacker Raphinha, who has a valuation of €70 million.

Raphinha, 26, has 12 goals and 15 assists in 61 appearances across competitions since arriving at Barca in the summer of 2022. The Brazilian - who has three goals and two assists in 11 games across competitions in an injury-plagued 2023-24 campaign - is not a first-team regular, though.

Spurs were on Brentford striker Ivan Toney's trail but, as per Football Transfers (via Caught Offside), the Premier League giants have turned their attention to Raphinha instead.

Having started just thrice in the league this term - Raphinha could be offloaded by Barca when the transfer window reopens in January. Spurs have money to spend following the £100 million sale of their former captain Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Raphinha - who has Premier League experience with Leeds United - could be a useful addition to Ange Postecoglou's side. Spurs are in title contention, winning eight of their 12 games and trailing leaders Manchester City by just two points.

Barcelona president in support of manager Xavi despite indifferent recent results

Barcelona manaager Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez has overseen a decent campaign. His side are four points behind surprise leaders Girona after 13 games and are leading their UEFA Champions League group after four outings.

However, recent results have been far from encouraging. The Blaugrana endured their first loss of the season - 2-1 at home to arch rivals Real Madrid - before losing by the same scoreline at Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.

Nevertheless, Barca president Joan Laporta is firmly behind Xavi, whose side are in contention in multiple competitions despite recent setbacks.

“I think it looks good. We’re in the mix, that’s very important. We are well placed in the Champions League and La Liga.

"I want to make it very clear, as Deco and the directors on my board have done, that we are totally behind our coach and that we are proud to have Xavi as our coach because of his professional and human qualities.”

Barca are looking to defend their league title and reach the Champions League knockouts for the first time in three years.