Premier League giants named among 4 potential destinations for Jordi Alba after Barcelona exit: Reports

As the sun sets on Jordi Alba's illustrious 11-year tenure with Barcelona, the left-back finds himself at career crossroads, with a potential move to the Premier League mooted.

The Blaugrana recently announced Alba's impending departure this summer, a mutual agreement marking the end of his current contract. Alba has been a rock down Barcelona's left flank.

However, with the recent exit of the old guard like Gerard Pique, his decision to part ways with the Blaugrana is hardly surprising. Despite the development, though, Alba has yet to decide his next move.

According to SPORT (via Football Espana), this is a choice he's mulling over with his family. Alba has four tantalising propositions awaiting him. The Barcelona legend could be lured by the appeal of playing in Saudi Arabia.

However, the allure of continuing his trade in Europe is potent. Among the European elite vying for Alba's services are three major options: Inter, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Alba's personal life is poised to play a significant role in his forthcoming decision. With a third child expected in July with partner Romarey Ventura, family considerations weigh heavily in Alba's mind. These circumstances cast doubt on the prospect of a move to Saudi Arabia, with Alba's family likely to prefer a European base.

Inter and Atletico Madrid have been keenly monitoring Alba's situation. His prowess as a left-sided threat and experience in elite football make him a tantalising prospect for the two ambitious clubs. Moreover, the Red Devils' presence in the fray isn't accidental. According to the report, Alba's agency enjoys a close relationship with Manchester United.

The 34-year-old's once-electric pace has understandably waned, diminishing his ability to cover ground as he once did. However, father time has not yet robbed Jordi Alba of his impeccable timing. Few can rival his prowess when it comes to attacking a deep-lying defence from the left-back position.

Wherever he lands, his new club will inherit not only a formidable football talent but also a player embodying an era of Barcelona's resplendent football history.

Barcelona waves farewell to Jordi Alba amid squad overhaul

Celebrated left-back Jordi Alba is set to depart Barcelona this summer, following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract a year ahead of schedule. The 34-year-old joined the Camp Nou in 2012, arriving from Valencia and going on to enjoy an extraordinary career defined by victory and perseverance.

During his 11-year stint, Alba accumulated an impressive collection of silverware, including six La Liga and five Copa del Rey triumphs. Perhaps his most notable achievement, the UEFA Champions League glory of 2015, remains a high point in his illustrious career.

Despite his advancing years, Jordi Alba remained an integral figure in the club's fabric, making 29 appearances this season in their successful La Liga campaign. However, this summer will not only see Alba's departure but also that of club captain Sergio Busquets, marking the end of an era.

Alba's departure aligns with Barca's current mission to reshape their squad, aiming to adhere to La Liga's stringent financial fair play rules.

