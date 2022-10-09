Premier League giants plotting ambitious move for Real Madrid legend Luka Modric - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid legend Luka Modric next summer on a free transfer. The Croatian midfielder's contract with the club expires next summer. Hence, he will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs in January.

As per El Nacional, Manchester City have shared a proposal with Modric and asked him to share his decision in the winter transfer window. The 37-year-old is still performing at the top level despite his age. He has contributed two goals and one assist in nine games across competitions this season.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner wants to retire at Real Madrid, but perhaps after at least one more year. Los Blancos would be happy to grant him a contract extension at the end of the season.

Modric has played 445 games for the club, contributing 33 goals and 73 assists. He has been key in their five UEFA Champions League and three La Liga triumphs, among other honours.

GRADA FANS DE KERALA @gradafanskerala Luka Modric has provided 50 assists in LaLiga, becoming in the sixth Real Madrid player to reach this tally in the competition since 2003/04 campaign after K. Benzema (103), C. Ronaldo (87), Marcelo (63), Toni Kroos (59) and Guti (53).



However, Manchester City could offer him a big salary and a good project, with Pep Guardiola rating the midfielder highly.

Modric also has experience of playing in the Premier League. He played 127 games for Tottenham Hotspur in the competition before moving to Real Madrid in 2012.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are also looking for potential replacements for the veteran midfielder. They have identified Jude Bellingham, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nicolo Barella as their targets.

City, meanwhile, could go for Modric's teammate Toni Kroos if the Croat decides to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti hails duo after Real Madrid's win over Getafe

Los Blancos beat Getafe 1-0 away in La Liga on Saturday (October 8) to return to the top of the table. While Real Madrid have dropped points just once in all competitions this season, it was their first clean sheet in La Liga.

Speaking after the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti hailed Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger for their performances against Getafe, saying (via Marca):

"It's very important. We have defended very well, and I think that Militao and Rüdiger have done their job, especially in the defence of aerial balls. Also Tchouameni."

Militao scored the winner via a Modric delivery from a corner.

Real Madrid will next travel to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on October 11 before hosting rivals Barcelona in La Liga five days later.

