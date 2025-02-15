Premier League side ready to sell Barcelona target for £50 million - Reports

Crystal Palace are reportedly prepared to sell striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta, a Barcelona target, for £40-50 million. The Frenchman has been with Palace - who are 12th in the Premier League - since January 2022.

In 135 appearances across competitions, the 27-year-old has contributed 42 goals and eight assists. That includes 13 strikes and two assists in 29 outings across competitions this season. Most of those goal contributions - 10 goals and an assist in 24 games - have come in the league.

Mateta is contracted to Palace till the summer of 2026, and as per Football Insider, the club are keen to extend his stay till December 2027. However, interest from Barca, Atletico Madrid and the striker's former club Lyon could dissuade him from remaining at Palace.

While they would do their best to keep him at the club, Palace would look to extract a premium in case Mateta decides to leave Selhurst Park this summer. Whether he moves to Barca or Atletico or Lyon remains to be seen, though.

Atletico and Barca are having solid seasons, especially in the league, with the duo - in that order - trailing leaders Real Madrid (50) by one and two points, respectively, after 23 games.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Hansi Flck

Barcelona are having a decent season under former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick, who replaced the legendary Xavi at the Camp Nou helm last summer.

Flick's side are firmly in the La Liga title race as they look to thwart their arch-rivals Real Madrid's bid for a successful title defence. The Blaugrana have also fared well in Europe, finishing the new-look UEFA Champions League group phase in second place, behind Liverpool, to qualify for the Round of 16.

Having won their last three La Liga outings, Flick's side next take on Rayo Vallecano at home on Monday (February 17). Five days later, they travel to Las Palmas in the league before hosting Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on February 25, their last game of the month.

