PSG and 2 other clubs emerge as possible options for Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Manchester United this summer - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United at the end of the season, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) among the clubs interested in him, according to The Sun.

The Portugal international rejoined the Red Devils on a two-year deal from Juventus last summer. Ronaldo reportedly returned to the Premier League giants, hoping to retire at Old Trafford.

However, there are serious concerns about the 37-year-old's future at Manchester United, who are fighting to finish in the top four this term. While the Red Devils have been knocked out of domestic cup competitions, Ronaldo has also been struggling for form himself, netting just once in his last six league games.

According to the aforementioned source, the forward only wants to continue at Old Trafford if they secure Champions League football this season. If that doesn't happen, he could put an end to his association with Ralf Rangnick's side, despite a year remaining on his contract.

As per the same report, Ronaldo won't be short of options if he decides to leave United in the summer. Ligue 1 giants PSG are among the teams that have expressed an interest in the Portugal captain.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cristiano Ronaldo is attracting the interest of PSG, Bayern Munich and Roma as he weighs up whether to leave Manchester United this summer.



Apart from the Parisians, Bayern Munich and Roma have also been credited with an interest in the former Juventus superstar. Several big clubs are reportedly monitoring Ronaldo's situation at Old Trafford ahead of the summer.

The forward is said to be keen to win trophies with Manchester United. However, having spent five months with them, he has realised it's going to be a struggle to do so.

Christian Falk @cfbayern The English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rushford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. there is a risk of a split in the team TRUEThe English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rushford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. there is a risk of a split in the team @ManUtd TRUE✅ The English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rushford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. there is a risk of a split in the team @ManUtd https://t.co/mnOFJVmO3S

It's said that the Portuguese superstar does not want to spend the final years of his career at a mid-table club. He is also reportedly not happy with the attitude of some of his teammates at Old Trafford.

PSG could be the next destination of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer from PSG in the summer. Mauricio Pochettino's side, thus, could be the most likely destination for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

A move to PSG would see the 37-year-old link up with his arch-rival Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich could provide Ronaldo the opportunity to add more trophies and accolades to his name as he nears the twilight of his illustrious career.

The forward could also reunite with former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho at Roma. The Portuguese tactician did not always have a smooth relationship with his younger compatriot, but appears to be keen on a reunion.

It remains to be seen how things pan out for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

