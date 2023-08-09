PSG accept 2 offers to sell Kylian Mbappe, but neither of them are from Real Madrid: Reports

According to journalist Bruno Andrade, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have accepted two offers for Kylian Mbappe sale, but none of them are from Real Madrid.

The Frenchman's future at the Parisians has been up in the air since he declined to renew his contract beyond the 2023-24 season. He was excluded from the squad for the pre-season tour to Japan.

Andrade has reported that amidst Mbappe's contract fiasco, PSG's Qtarai ownership has told the club that the player should not play a single minute this season. As a result, Mbappe is expected to be sold.

The report also said that the Parisians accepted an offer from a Premier League club and one from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal for his sale. However, Mbappe didn't move.

Real Madrid have been the Frenchman's most likely destination for a while. Despite interest from other European giants, Mbappe is expected to join Los Blancos for the next chapter in his career.

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz wants to see PSG ace Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

It's no secret that Real Madrid have been long term admirers of Kylian Mbappe. He looked certain to join the Spanish giants in the summer of 2022 but ended up renewing his contract with PSG instead.

World no. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who recently won his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, wants to see Mbappe in the Spanish capital. The 20-year-old Spaniard said (via Football Espana):

“Every (Real) Madrid fan wants to see Mbappe at Madrid. He’s one of the best players in the world today.”

Mbappe is indeed one of the best players in the world and considering that he's only 24, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has the best part of his career ahead of him.

Hence, joining Los Blancos could prove to be a spectacular move, as both the club and player could benefit from it massively.