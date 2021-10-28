PSG to battle Liverpool for Premier League star on Neymar's recommendation - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Leeds United star Raphinha on Neymar Jr's recommendations, according to Team Talk (via the Daily Mail).

Raphinha has been one of Leeds United's most important players over the past season. His recent form has attracted interest from a host of European giants, including PSG and Liverpool.

His recent form for Leeds earned him a place in the Brazilian national team alongside Neymar. Raphinha made an outstanding start to his international career, registering two assists on his debut before scoring twice against Uruguay earlier this month.

That has prompted Neymar to bring Raphinha to PSG in the upcoming transfer window. Raphinha's agent and former Barcelona star Deco has revealed that his client is attracting interest from various clubs, including Liverpool. But Raphinha is happy to stay at Leeds, with the Yorkshire side also keen to keep hold of their star. Deco told Brazilian outlet Globo:

"There are certainly many clubs interested in him. Liverpool do like him, and there were some approaches, but nothing official. Leeds wanted to keep him for another season. Raphinha is happy at Leeds, but there will certainly come a time when he wants to take a step up in his career and move forward."

Raphinha currently has three years remaining on his Leeds contract, which will make it tough for the likes of PSG and Liverpool to lure him away. Transfermarkt currently values the 24-year-old attacker at €32 million.

It is worth noting that both Liverpool and PSG are in need of a new attacker. The Reds will eventually need a replacement for their front three, while Mauro Icardi's uncertain future at PSG could prompt the Parisian giants to dip into the transfer window.

Neymar hasn't made a great start for PSG this season

Neymar was PSG's marquee signing when he made a massive €222 million move from Barcelona in the summer of 2017. However, the Brazilian superstar has struggled to find consistency in the French capital, and this season has been no different.

The 29-year-old superstar has struggled with fitness issues and a lack of form at the start of the season. He has only scored once for PSG in six league games, and is goalless in the Champions League.

Neymar has been considered one of PSG's key players ever since Lionel Messi arrived at the Parc des Princes. Many have expected him to replicate his Barcelona exploits with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner at PSG. However, the partnership has not flourished so far this season.

