PSG draw up list of 4 players to replace Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe - Reports

PSG are set to lose Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer to Real Madrid this summer. As per Sport Bild, they have drawn up a list of four players who could potentially replace him.
The Frenchman recently revealed that he has made his decision but won't make it official till next month. David Ornstein has said that he has agreed a deal to join the Spanish champions.
The Parisians want him to stay, but their record-breaking contract offer (worth almost £1 million a week) was rejected by Mbappe, who could now leave on a Bosman. Although their season isn't officially over, PSG play Metz on Saturday in their final game, the Ligue 1 champions have started preparing for life without their 23-year-old talisman.
The four players the Parisians are targeting to replace Mbappe are Darwin Nunez, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Arnaut Danjuma.
Nunez has been Benfica's breakout star of the season. He has scored 34 goals in 41 games across competitions and is ready to leave the Lisbon outfit for a bigger team. PSG are looking to make an offer of €120 million (as per Ojogo via SI), although that's slightly lower than his release clause of €150 million. Manchester United are also interested (as per The Athletic via Caught Offside) in Nunez.
As reported by ESPN, Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is another target for the Parisians, as the Egyptian faces an uncertain future at Merseyside. He has just over a year left on his contract but hasn't signed a new deal yet. PSG's Qatari owners want to sign a top star from the Middle East, and Salah fits the bill perfectly.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich's wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski has also emerged as a potential target for the Parisians after he admitted that he's seeking newer pastures.
The Pole, who might have played his last game for Bayern, is linked with Barcelona right now (as reported by Fabrizio Romano). However, PSG enjoy a good relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi and could join the race for Lewandowski's services.
Finally, there's Arnaut Danjuma. He joined Villarreal only last summer but has garnered attention for his incredible performances. According to Marca, he has an exit clause in his contract and could leave the La Liga outfit for €54 million.
As per the aforementioned Sports Bild report, he's wanted by a few English clubs, but France could be his next destination.
PSG gear up for Kylian Mbappe farewell
Even if nothing is official yet, PSG know Mbappe is likely leaving the Parc des Princes this summer, and their game on Saturday will be his last in their colours. He has delivered for the team consistently since arriving from AS Monaco in 2017, so fans will hope to give him a memorable send-off.