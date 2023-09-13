Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly looking to target five Real Madrid players as a response to Real Madrid's long-drawn pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

TransferNewsLive reported via Twitter that PSG have drawn up a five-man shortlist of Real Madrid players they intend to pursue to hit back at Los Blancos. The quintet are Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

All five players are key components of the new-look Real Madrid side, who are under transition. After achieving unprecedented European success in the last decade, which included three consecutive Champions League titles, Los Blancos are now rebuilding their team with younger stars to continue the legacy.

In their pursuit of further excellence, Madrid have been chasing the signature of Mbappe for over three transfer windows now. However, despite being close to ending his stay in Paris, Mbappe is yet to jump ships.

His biggest fallout with PSG came this summer, when he took out a statement on social media, confirming that he will not be renewing his current contract with the club, which expires on 2024.

Mbappe's public statement seemingly put the Parisians under pressure, who were and (possibly still are) trying to tie him down to another extension. With Real Madrid hotly tipped to be the player's next destination, PSG are seemingly frustrated with proceedings and want to hit back by signing five Los Blancos players.

Would the five-targeted Real Madrid players fit in at PSG?

PSG made a massive statement this summer by moving on Neymar and parting ways with Lionel Messi. New boss Luis Enrique appears keen to stamp his authority at the club and wants to put team spirit ahead of individual egos in the dressing room.

In such a quest, midfielders like Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverdo, would fit in seamlessly. Camavinga, known for his versatilty can play anywhere in midfield and can also operate as a left-back. Valverde is an ultimate team-man who can operate in midfield and on the right flank, depending on the team's demands.

As for Aurelien Tchouameni, the French youngster is yet to come to his own at Madrid. However, he has shown glimpses of his brilliance at holding midfield this season. With PSG recently parting ways with Marco Verratti, Tchouameni would be a fine addition.

In the wings, PSG have recently signed Ousmane Dembele as the new winger but would be more than happy to bring in stars like Rodrygo and the brilliant Vinicius Jr.. The latter could be a brilliant replacement for the exit-linked Kylian Mbappe.