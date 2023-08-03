PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma attracting surprise interest from European giants: Reports 

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is on Juventus' radar. The 24-year-old joined the Parisians in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer from AC Milan.

Since his move to Ligue 1, Donnarumma has been the Parisians' first choice between the sticks. He has made 72 appearances for the French giants across competitions, keeping 23 clean sheets.

The Italian played 48 games last season, keeping 14 clean sheets. Donnarumma, though, has been linked with a return to Serie A, with Juventus interested. Juve have Wojciech Szczesny, with the 33-year-old making 217 appearances for them. Szczesny made 40 appearances across competitions last season, keeping 19 clean sheets.

Ti sign Donnarumma from PSG, though, Juventus need to look for a suitor for Szczesny this sunner. The Polish goalkeeper is contracted with the Serie A side till 2025 and has an estimated market value of €10 million.

What Sergi Roberto said about Ousmane Dembele's decision to join PSG?

While the likes of Kylian Mbappe and even Gianluigi Donnarumma could leave PSG in the summer, the Parisians are set to make a blockbuster addition to their ranks in the form of Ousmane Dembele.

The Barcelona winger has reportedly agreeda €50 million transfer to the Ligue 1 side. Barca captain Sergi Roberto has expressed his disappointment at Dembele leaving (via Paris Fans):

“It’s a shame because he’s a very important player for us. We would have liked him to continue because he was with us for many years. and he was a player who was very dear to the team.

"We all let him know. He made another decision. … We’re sad to see him go, but we have to keep going."

Lionel Messi has left the Parisians to join Inter Miami as a free agent. Mbappe, meanwhile, could end up at Real Madrid soon. Hence, Dembele could become a key player for Luis Enrique's side next season.