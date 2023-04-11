According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to sign Rafa Marin from Real Madrid as a replacement for Sergio Ramos.

Marin, 20, plays for Los Blancos' youth academy. He has made 58 appearances for RM Castilla this season and is considered one of the brighest prospects of the Madrid giants' academy.

Ramos, meanwhile, is in the final months of his contract with the Parisians. His future remains uncertain, as the Spaniard is yet to receive a renewal offer from the Ligue 1 giants.

He joined PSG from Real Madrid in 2021. After an injury-plagued first season, the former La Roja captain has found his feet this season. He has made 37 apperances across competitions for Christophe Galtier's team, helping keep 12 clean sheets.

However, with Milan Skriniar set to arrive from Inter Milan in the summer, Ramos could be deemed surplus to requirements and allowed to leave. The Parisians are reportedly courting Los Blancos' academy product Marin as a potential long-term replacement for Ramos.

Real Madrid and PSG target opens up on his experience of meeting Lionel Messi

Argentine youngster Claudi Echeverri has garnered the attention of top European clubs with his performances in the Under-17 South American championships. He has scored three goals and provided as many assists in the tournament.

Real Madrid and PSG are reportedly interested in the River Plate academy player. The youngster recently met his idol Lionel Messi. Echeverri said about the experience:

"The day I was with with the world champions was something incredible, training with them is unforgettable. I fulfilled my dream to meet Messi, I still can’t believe. He means a lot. He’s an example for everyone and to know how good (a) person he is made me happy.”

Whether the talented player makes a move to a top European club in the future remains to be seen.

