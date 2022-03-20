PSG looking to snap up key member of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool backroom staff - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly looking to lure Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to the club.

AS (via Caught Offside) has reported that following PSG's demoralising UEFA Champions League exit last week, current director Leonardo is unlikely to continue beyond the season..

The Telegraph has reported that the Ligue 1 giants could target Edwards as his replacement. The Englishman is set to leave his role at Anfield at the end of the season.

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien It looks like Leonardo’s time is up in Paris (and getting rid of him is the right thing to do). If PSG are really looking for a new sporting director then Michael Edwards has to be at the top of their list! It looks like Leonardo’s time is up in Paris (and getting rid of him is the right thing to do). If PSG are really looking for a new sporting director then Michael Edwards has to be at the top of their list!

Edwards joined Liverpool in 2011 and has been a huge part of the transformation at the club under Jurgen Klopp. He boasts shrewd transfer deals, including Mohamed Salah from AS Roma, Sadio Mane from Southampton and most recently Luis Diaz from FC Porto.

The Liverpool man's approach to transfers is deemed one of the best in European football. Edwards does not have the mindset of going for big names but rather talents that his can develop into world-class players. His ability to secure players on long-term contracts is much coveted. That is the polar opposite of how PSG go about their transfer business.

Constantly targeting the biggest names and despite having a stranglehold on the French league, the club have not had the success their owners have anticipated. Leonardo oversaw a huge influx of talent last summer, including the iconic Lionel Messi from Barcelona and Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan.

However, the Parisians were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid. They are still waiting to win the competition following their takeover in 2011 by Qatar Sports Investments.

Leonardo's unsuccessful spell as PSG director could pave the way for Liverpool's Michael Edwards

Leonardo's signing of Messi (cetre) was seen as the final piece of the puzzle.

Leonardo, a former AC Milan player, is a polarising figure. When appointed as PSG's director of football, he was coming off a coaching stint with Inter Milan.

His first signings at the club included Javier Pastore, Thiago Motta and Jeremy Menez as PSG began their ascendancy to the top of French football. The Brazilian brought in the highly esteemed Carlo Ancelotti as manager as the club sought their long-awaited Champions League trophy.

Leonardo departed the Paris side following a nine-match ban for pushing a referee during a Ligue 1 game. After a brief spell at his former club AC Milan, he returned to the Parc des Princes with more emphasis on bringing in top names.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Leonardo "blocked" PSG from signing of Eduardo Camavinga two years ago because he did not like his former agent.



(Source: Leonardo "blocked" PSG from signing of Eduardo Camavinga two years ago because he did not like his former agent.(Source: @Santi_J_FM 🚨 Leonardo "blocked" PSG from signing of Eduardo Camavinga two years ago because he did not like his former agent. 😐 (Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/wl47uBLQL6

He has overseen the signings of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Yet the Ligue 1 giants don't have the Champions League trophy in their cabinet.

Instead, every huge squad overhaul has produced a squad of big egos and not a collective group that can work in cohesion. That is what Liverpool's Edwards will likely bring to the Parc des Princes should he be appointed. He has a penchant for creating squads that has teamwork at the forefront of things.

