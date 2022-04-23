PSG make mega-money offer to Kylian Mbappe to prevent Real Madrid transfer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly tabled a mammoth contract offer to Kylian Mbappe as they look to ward off Real Madrid and extend his stay in Paris. The 23-year-old's deal with the Parisians will expire this summer, but he hasn't signed a new contract yet.

According to the Mirror, manager Mauricio Pochettino's side have offered the forward an incredible €50 million per year contract that would see him earn £800,000 per week. He's also set to earn an 'astronomical' signing bonus. The Parisians have also offered Mbappe full control over his image rights, while Real Madrid have only offered him a 50-50 split.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, bagging 165 goals and providing 83 assists in 212 appearances across competitions. He has won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award twice and the Ligue 1 top goalscorer award thrice. He has won three Ligue 1, three Coupe de France and two Coupe de La Ligue titles and is widely considered one of the best forwards in the world.

The youngster has been PSG's shinning light in what has otherwise been a disappointing campaign for Mauricio Pochettino's side. He has scored 33 goals and provided 22 assists in 41 games in all competitions. The club were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 stage by Real Madrid and Nice respectively.

Mbappe has, however, continued to produce the goods for the club. Real Madrid are desperate to sign a top-quality forward this summer. Los Blancos are eager to sign Mbappe and partner him with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. in attack next season.

The 23-year-old has made no secret of his desire to join Real Madrid, but he could reconsider his future due to the incredible contract offer PSG have tabled. He has formed an impressive partnership with Neymar and Lionel Messi in recent weeks. So he could opt to stay at Parc des Princes to help the club win the elusive UEFA Champions League.

Failure to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe could be major blow for Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain: Round of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid have had a long-standing interest in Kylian Mbappe. According to the Guardian, the Spanish giants made multiple bids for the Frenchman last summer, but PSG refused them all.

The Frenchman could reject the advances of Los Blancos and opt to stay in Paris. Failure to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could prove to be a huge blow for the club.

The La Liga club are preparing themselves for the departures of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard this summer. Bale's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, while Hazard is expected to secure a permanent move away after enduring a torrid three years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid must, therefore, sign a world-class winger this summer. Mbappe's speed, goalscoring and dribbling make him the ideal transfer target for the club.

