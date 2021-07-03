PSG to make offer to free agent Lionel Messi

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are keeping close tabs on Lionel Messi's contract saga at Barcelona and are planning to make the player a last-minute offer, according to Barca Blaugranes.

Lionel Messi's contract at Barcelona expired on the 1st of July 2021. That means the six-time Ballon D'Or winner is currently a free agent and is open to negotiating a deal with any club that comes with an offer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have had a history in the ongoing transfer window. The Parisians beat Barcelona to sign Georgino Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers.

PSG are now looking to take Barcelona's talisman Lionel Messi from under their noses as they aim to build a squad capable of winning the Champions League in the coming season. The Ligue 1 side have already signed former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a free transfer and are now working towards signing the Barcelona captain as well.

Lionel Messi will find familiar faces at PSG if he decides to leave the Nou Camp. The Parisians have a large Argentinian contingent comprising the likes of Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria, along with manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi will also have a chance to reunite with his friend Neymar at PSG.

PSG favourites to sign Lionel Messi after Barcelona legend becomes FREE agent https://t.co/nQBOEubRzl — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 1, 2021

Lionel Messi's father in contact with PSG while negotiating a deal with Barcelona

According to the aforementioned source, Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, is in contact with Paris Saint-Germain while also negotiating a deal with Barcelona.

Despite interest from a host of European clubs, including PSG and Manchester City, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident that their 33-year-old captain will sign a new two-year deal with the Catalan giants.

Considering Barcelona's financial problems and La Liga's stringent wage rules, contract talks between the Blaugrana and Messi have taken longer than they should have. Barcelona will be forced to sell some of their fringe players to free up their wage bill to be able to afford Messi's huge wage demands.

Despite interest from elsewhere, it is difficult to imagine Messi playing for any team other than Barcelona come next season. The 33-year-old is currently with Argentina, who are preparing to take on Ecuador in the Copa America 2021 quarter-final.

Former Madrid captain and Barcelona captain together at PSG?https://t.co/a625xt8YQJ — AS English (@English_AS) July 2, 2021

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Bhargav