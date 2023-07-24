PSG name 3 players they want from Barcelona in exchange for Kylian Mbappe: Reports

PSG want Barcelona's Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Gavi in exchange for striker Kylian Mbappe, as reported by journalist Victor Malo. Barca have come in contact with the Parisians regarding a move for the Frenchman.

The Parisians have left Mbappe out of their squad for their pre-season tour to Japan. As a result, he's expected to be sold in the ongoing summer transfer window. Real Madrid and Inter Milan are also interested, while Al-Hilal have submitted a humongous £259 million bid for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

PSG have now communicated their terms with Barcelona to let Mbappe leave; Raphinha, Dembele and Gavi are the players they want.

Dembele has been a key player for the Blaugrana since arriving in 2017 and has scored 40 goals and provided 43 assists in 185 games across competitions. Raphinha, meanwhile, joined the club last summer and is a key player for the first team. Gavi is one of the brightest prospects in the team and is also among the best youngsters to come out of the La Masia academy in recent years.

Barca's precarious financial situation prohibits them from making a cash-only move for a big-money move like Kylian Mbappe in the summer. However, they could make a player-plus-cash deal to land the all-time Parisians top scorer.

When Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele lauded Kylian Mbappe

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe emerged as the two best youngsters in world football. While Mbappe joined PSG, Dembele arrived at Barcelona in 2017.

They have shared the pitch for France a few times together, and facing two such pacey players can be a challenging prospect for opponents. On one occasion, Dembele expressed desire to play more with Mbappe, telling RMC Sport:

“I would like us to play a little more together. On the field, we get along very well. I know his qualities; he knows mine. We played what, 4-5 matches him and me together, and it went very well.

"I remember against England or against Italy before the World Cup. Me, I want to do everything in any case to work, to be in the eleven.”

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe were part of the French team that finished runner-ups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, losing to Argentina on penalties in the final. However, Barcelona might need to part ways with Dembele to sign Mbappe.