PSG new deal could see Kylian Mbappe earn over €1 billion amid Real Madrid interest: Reports

PSG are reportedly making a crazy offer to make Kylian Mbappe reject Real Madrid and stay at the club. They are willing to offer €100 million per season on a five-year contract with an added €150 million renewal bonus.

As per Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, PSG also have clauses added to the contract, which would see Mbappe earn over €1 billion at the end of his new contract. He says that the French side are desperate to keep the forward and are willing to any demands he puts forward.

Earlier this month, FootMercato suggested that Mbappe had agreed a deal to join Real Madrid, but his entourage quickly dismissed the claims:

"There is no agreement regarding Kylian's future, just as there aren't any discussions on this subject. In any case, no kind of influence can dictate the timing of Kylian's discussions, thoughts or his decision."

Inda has added that PSG are aware of Real Madrid's interest but do not see any reason to let him leave, especially on a free transfer. However, the forward has made it clear that he will not pen a new deal.

PSG told to push Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe to make decision on his future

RMC Sport pundit Jerome Rothen has urged PSG to push Kylian Mbappe to make a decision on his future soon. He reckons the Ligue1 side need to make plans for the future and that they cannot wait until the summer to start planning.

Rothen said on RMC Sport:

"PSG want to know as quickly as possible about Mbappe's decision to initiate recruitment to try to replace Kylian. You don't replace him with a player.

"Today, all the megastars in Europe are taken. It's impossible to replace Kylian Mbappe with Haaland. Impossible."

He added:

"We have to stop dreaming. You will replace Kylian with a different player profile, but we will have to take at least two to try to compensate for his departure.

"Of course, the sooner, the better; PSG is right, for a while, to put particular pressure on because they cannot wait until May."

Kylian Mbappe also has interest from Liverpool, as per Marca.