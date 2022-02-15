PSG planning lucrative deal to snap up Manchester United superstar - Reports

PSG are reportedly preparing a mammoth offer for Manchester United star Paul Pogba. The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season, and he is unlikely to sign an extension. Pogba is expected to run down his contract with United, and become a free agent in the summer.

According to Sportsmail, PSG are preparing a lucrative offer for Pogba in a bid to persuade the 28-year-old midfielder to join them in the summer. The Frenchman, though, is in no rush to decide his future, and will likely take his time to decide his next destination. Reports suggest Pogba has not ruled out extending his contract with United.

Pogba joined the Premier League giants from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89 million. The Frenchman has failed to live up to expectations since then, though.

He has scored 39 goals and provided 49 assists in 222 appearances for United across competitions. However, the midfielder has been heavily criticised for his inconsistency, work rate and desire.

Pogba was strongly linked with a move away from United last season, but the former Juventus star opted to stay at Old Trafford. He enjoyed an impressive start to the season, registering seven assists in his first four Premier League games.

However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's involvement has been limited this season due to injury. He spent nearly two and a half months on the sidelines due to a calf injury that he sustained while on international duty with France in mid-November.

With his Manchester United contract expiring at the end of the season, Pogba can sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club. He has been heavily linked with a move to PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are keen to sign a top-quality midfielder to partner Marco Verratti. They signed Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer last summer, but the Dutch midfielder has endured a difficult time at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are likely to face stiff competition from Real Madrid for Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are believed to be prioritising the signing of a world-class midfielder in the summer. Los Blancos are preparing themselves for life without veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

At 36, Modric is in the twilight of his career. Kroos, meanwhile, has less than 18 months on his current contract with Madrid. According to Si.com, Liverpool are interested in signing the German for a bargain price next summer.

Real Madrid signed teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes last summer in a deal worth €30 million. The club have also focused on the development of Federico Valverde, whose tenacity and work rate make him a major asset.

Real Madrid are likely to sign a ball-playing midfielder who would add composure and experience to their squad. The Spanish giants are, therefore, likely to join PSG in the race to sign Pogba in the summer if the Frenchman doesn't extend his Manchester United contract.

