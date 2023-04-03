PSG preparing massive offer to sign Chelsea attacker — Reports

PSG and Chelsea could be set for an intense transfer battle this year as Les Parisiens are keen to acquire Joao Felix in the summer, as per fichajes.net.

The Portugal international is currently in West London on a six-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid, where he has a contract till 2027. After struggling for regular game time in the Spanish capital, Felix joined Chelsea on a six-month deal with no obligation/option of a purchase.

While the Blues are intent on retaning Felix beyond his loan deal, they could face immense competition, as PSG are reportedly getting set for a transfer saga. The French champions are believed to have no qualms in paying €120 million to acquire Felix's signature in the summer. That could be a massive hurdle in the Blues' pursuit to keep the Portuguese.

PSG are in the dark over the long-term futures of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, and believe Felix could be an ideal replacement for either should they depart the club.

The former SL Benfica forward has appeared 131 times for Atletico Madrid before his loan move to Chelsea, where he has played ten games, scoring twice. It remains to be seen where the Portuguese ends up at, as he still has four seasons left in his deal with Atletico.

PSG and Tottenham Hotspur eye Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

It appears that Felix isn't the only Blues star eyed up by Les Parisiens, as they're also monitoring Hakim Ziyech's situation at Stamford Bridge, as per jeunes footeux.

The Moroccan came close to joining the Parisians in the winter, but the move fell through in the eleventh hour. The move collapsed in rather dramatic fashio,n as it was down to a paperwork error from Chelsea, which denied Ziyech a move.

After failing to nail down a place once again, the playmaker is likely to depart from West London this summer. PSG, along with Spurs and West Ham United, are keen to sign him.

Sevilla and Real Betis have also been listed as potential destinations for the 2021 UEFA Champions League winner. The 30-year-old is contracted to the Blues till the summer of 2025 but has appeared just 13 times in the league this season, racking up 569 minutes of action.

