PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi threatens to kill Real Madrid staff member after Champions League defeat - Reports

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi could once again be in deep trouble over his alleged actions at the Santiago Bernabeu following PSG's elimination from the Champions League. The Qatari businessman reportedly lost his temper after PSG's 3-2 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.

According to a report in Marca, the PSG president and sporting director Leonardo were apparently upset about Karim Benzema's challenge on PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma that led to Madrid's opener.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi allegedly went down to the referee's room after the match and had an aggressive interaction with the officials.

According to reports, at the end of the match, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi went to the locker room reportedly "hitting and yelling while looking for the referees."

Al-Khelaifi reportedly broke officiating equipment in rage and threatened to kill the man recording the incident on tape. Things reportedly got so bad that the police had to be called in and Al-Khelaifi's bodyguards had to intervene.

Real Madrid are recording everything in and around their stadium as part of a new documentary. The video team reportedly caught Al-Khelaifi's outburst on tape, which led to the alleged threats from the Qatari businessman.

PSG president Al-Khelaifi already facing criminal charges

The PSG president is also the chairman of the beIN media group. According to a report in the Mirror, he is already facing criminal charges from a Swiss court on account of his role in 'FIFAgate'. Along with the aid of former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke, Al-Khelaifi reportedly bought out the broadcasting rights for the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The two accused are facing charges leading to a possible 28-month detention in prison. The Santiago Bernabeu incident could only complicate matters for the controversial Qatari businessman.

A Swiss court has called for a 28-month prison sentence for PSG and beIN president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as part of FIFAgate.





PSG squander two-goal aggregate lead in epic meltdown

PSG's clash with Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League was always going to be a spicy affair.

The French side dominated the first leg in Paris, winning 1-0. They doubled their lead in the first half of the second leg, thanks to a strike from Kylian Mbappe. PSG, seemingly in control of the tie until the first-hour mark, spectacularly lost the plot in the final 30 minutes.

As Real Madrid began to throw the kitchen sink at them, PSG crumbled under pressure, conceding thrice in the space of 17 second-half minutes. That turned the tie on its head, with Madrid going from 0-2 down with 29 minutes remaining to leading 3-2 with 12 minutes to go.

In the process, the Ligue 1 giants suffered their latest meltdown in the continental competition. They had inexplicably squandered a four-goal first-leg lead in the Round of 16 against Barcelona in 2016-17, becoming the first team in the competition's history to do so. A year later, at the same stage of the competition, they squandered a 2-0 first-leg lead away from home against Manchester United.

In the 2013-14 quarter-finals against Chelsea, PSG led 3-1 in the first leg but went out on away goals after a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge. Their Santiago Bernabeu meltdown adds another chapter to their near misses in Europe.

PSG's exit from this season's Champions League has also led to questions being asked over the futures of manager Mauricio Pochettino and star striker Kylian Mbappe. With the club president now in reported legal trouble, things are unraveling rather poorly for the Ligue 1 giants.

