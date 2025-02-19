PSG ready to make surprise €80 million move for Real Madrid star - Reports

PSG are reportedly preparing a €80 million move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since the summer of 2021.

A key member of Carlo Ancelotti's side, Camavinga, 22, has contributed three goals and nine assists in 165 games across competitions. That includes a goal and two assists in 19 outings across competitions this season. Both assists have come in La Liga, where Los Blancos trail leaders Barcelona on goal difference with 14 games remaining.

Despite being contracted to the Bernabeu till 2029, Camavinga has had a stop-start 2024-25 campaign, sparking speculations of a potential exit. As per Fichajes.net, the Parisians are looking to bring the Frenchman back to his home country.

Los Blancos, for their part, might not be reluctant to part ways with the youngster as they seek a more suitable reinforcement in the mddle of the park. Camavinga has won nine titles with the club, including two La Liga-UEFA Champions League doubles, the latest of which came last season.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a decent season. After winning the UEFA Super Cup, beating reigning UEFA Europa League champions Atalanta, they lost in the Supercopa final to Barcelona.

They have fared well in the league, though As mentioned above, they are second in the standings, losing top place after three winless outings, including drawing the last two. Barca made full use of their arch-rivals dropping seven points by winning three on the trot to take over at the top.

In their next game, Ancelotti's side take on Manchester City at home in the UEFA Champions League knockout play-off second leg. In the first leg at the Etihad last week, Los Blancos came from behind to register a come-from-behind 3-2 winners.

Four days later, Ancelotti's side host Girona in the league as they hope to stay in touch with Barca. They end the month with a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at Real Sociedad on February 26.

