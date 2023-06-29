PSG ready to sign Spanish international for €45m as Luis Enrique edges closer to being named manager - Reports

Luis Enrique is on the cusp of taking charge at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The former Spain manager appears primed for the challenge, with reports confirming his proactive approach in moulding the squad for the forthcoming season. Following his directive, the Parisians have reportedly lined up a €45 million deal for Pau Torres.

PSG are economically sound, so, technically, Enrique could request to sign almost any player in the sport. However, the next piece in his grand game is none other than Torres, who was a standout performer during his tenure with La Roja. The 26-year-old defender has racked up 16 appearances for Spain in the last two years.

The Villarreal centre-back is now firmly in PSG's crosshairs. According to El Nacional, Enrique's deep-rooted faith in the Spaniard's abilities is the driving force behind his pursuit. A €45 million cheque is what the Parisians are reportedly prepared to give the Yellow Submarine to sway Torres to the Parc des Princes.

However, the French giants are not alone in his pursuit. Aston Villa have also been longing to secure the services of the highly sought-after centre-back. The Villans are hoping to build an ambitious project, and according to El Nacional, manager Unai Emery has been relentless in pursuing Torres. The duo worked together for two years at Villarreal before Emery joined Aston Villa.

Torres' contract with the La Liga club runs till 2024, so the Yellow Submarine could be thinking of cashing in on their asset before he departs on a free transfer next year. According to The Times (via El Nacional), the player wants a new challenge and sees reuniting with Emery as a strong possibility.

PSG greenlight Kylian Mbappe's exit with massive €200 million price tag

The Parisians are reportedly ready to part ways with star striker Kylian Mbappe. Le Parisien (via Tribal Football) has revealed that PSG's top brass have decided against letting Mbappe run down his contract, following his refusal to trigger a 12-month extension. The French forward's current deal runs till 2024.

With this U-turn, they have set the wheels in motion for Mbappe's potential departure. The club have also reportedly informed Mbappe's agent and mother Fayza Lamari about their decision and have requested an expeditious decision regarding the future home of the player.

Not to be outdone in the financial stakes, they have slapped a hefty €200 million price tag on their French prodigy. The exorbitant sum is expected to be the deciding factor in the ensuing bidding war. La Liga giants Real Madrid are said to be the frontrunners for the young Frenchman's signature.

However, the road to Mbappe is far from clear for Madrid. Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United are also said to be closely following Mbappe's situation. The forward racked up an impressive 29 goals and five assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

