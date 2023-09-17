PSG rejected chance to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, believe 17-year-old star in squad is of same calibre - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly rejected the chance to sign Jude Bellingham - who went to Real Madrid - this summer. That's because of the presence of a precocious 17-year-old in their ranks, who go by the name Warren Zaire-Emery.

Bellingham, 20, is one of the promising young midfielders in the game. The Englishman was snapped up by Real Madrid this summer in a deal worth £103 million. He has hit the ground running at his new surroundings - bagging five goals and an assist in four league games - netting in each outing.

Jude Bellingham was courted by many top sides like Liverpool and Manchester United, but PSG weren't one of them. That's because their sporting director Luis Campos reckons (as per Le Parisien via sportbible) that the 17-year-old Zaire-Emery is already of the same calibre as Bellingham.

Zaire-Emery has two goals in 36 appearances across competitions for PSG. With Lionel Messi and Neymar heading out this summer and Kylian Mbappe set to follow suit in 2024, Zaire-Emery could be the next generational talent to herald a new era at the Parc des Princes.

How have PSG fared this season?

Parisians new boss Luis Enrique

PSG have blown hot and cold under new boss Luis Enrique, who has taken over the reins at the Parc des Princes this season. The Parisians have won two of their five league games and are third in the Ligue 1 standings, three behind leaders AS Monaco.

A new-look Parisians side commenced their league campaign with a disappointing goalless draw at home to Lorient. They then drew 1-1 at Toulouse before beating Lens 3-1 at home for their first competitive win of the season.

Enrique's side continued their winning momentum in their next outing, winning 4-1 at Olympique Lyon. However, they came undone in a 3-2 home loss to Nice on Saturday (September 16).

The Parisians next take on Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League Group F opener on Tuesday (September 19). Five days later, they play host to Marseille in Ligue 1.