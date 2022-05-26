PSG set to turn down chance to sign 25-year-old forward - Reports

PSG have been linked with a move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in recent months. The Frenchman's contract with the Blaugrana expires this summer.

According to Le Parisien, the Ligue 1 champions are set to turn down the chance to sign the 25-year-old, as he does not fit into Luis Campos' plans for the club. Campos is set to take on the role of sporting advisor at the Parisians this summer.

Dembele was linked with a move away from the Camp Nou in January, as he had just six months left in his contract with the club. PSG were believed to be one of the clubs interested in the winger, but a deal failed to materialise.

However, the Frenchman was one of the club's standout players during the second half of the season. He played a key role in the Blaugrana finishing second in the La Liga table. Dembele provided 11 assists in his last 14 league appearances, ending the season as La Liga's top assist provider (13) despite playing only 21 games.

Despite being a crucial member of manager Xavi's starting lineup, the Frenchman is yet to sign a contract extension with the club. PSG were expected to reignite their interest in Dembele. The winger has undoubted talent and shares a close relationship with Kylian Mbappe, who recently signed a contract extension with the Parisians.

However, Campos doesn't fancy a move for the Frenchman. His injury record and disciplinary issues during his time with the Blaugrana are believed to be the reasons behind Campos' reluctance to sign him, as per Get French Football News.

PSG could sign Rafael Leao this summer

US Sassuolo vs AC Milan - Serie A

The Parisians are expected to sign a top-quality winger this summer as they look set to part ways with veteran forward Angel di Maria on a free transfer. As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the club is eager to sign AC Milan sensation Rafael Leao for €70 million.

The Portugal international has been in sensational form for Stefano Pioli's side this season. The 22-year-old ended Milan's triumphant 2021-22 campaign scoring three goals and providing six assists in his last six games.

Leao ended the season with 11 goals and ten assists in 34 league games.

