PSG stance on Kylian Mbappe revealed as Real Madrid set deadline for pre-contract - Reports

PSG's reported stance on striker Kylian Mbappe getting a deadline to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid has been revealed.

Mbappe, 25, has been a transfer target of Los Blancos for a while. With the Frenchman telling his current club of his unwillingness to extend his deal when it expires in 2024, Mbappe's transfer rumours have intensified.

As per Marca (via PSG Talk), Los Blancos are once again at the forefront of the queue and have extended the same lucrative offer they offered him in the summer of 2022: €26 million net salary and a €130 million signing bonus.

Nevertheless, as per L'Equipe, the Parisians are optimistic that Mbappe - who is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club next month - will once again rebuff Real Madrid and continue his stay in Paris.

Meanwhile, in what could have as a setback for Real Madrid, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Mbappe is unlikely to make a decision on his future next month.

That essentially means that the Frenchman's transfer saga could spill over to the summer, when his current contract with PSG expires, on June 30.

How has Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is once again having a stellar season for the Ligue 1 giants. In 22 games across competitions, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has notched up 21 goals and two assists.

That includes 18 goals and two assists in the league, where Luis Enrique's side lead the standings by five points over second-placed Nice after 17 games. The Parisians are also through to the UEFA Champions League knockouts, with Mbappe scoring thrice in six games in the group stage.

Enrique's team take on La Liga side Real Sociedad in the Round of 16, after finishing behind Borussia Dortmund in their group. The Parisians host Sociedad on February 14 before travelling to Spain for the return leg on March 5.