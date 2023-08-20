PSG star agrees personal terms with Saudi club despite transfer links to Manchester United – Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Marco Verratti has reportedly reached a personal agreement with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli despite links with Manchester United.

Verratti, 30, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation over the last few months. He's said to be keen to move on to a new challenge after receiving verbal abuse from PSG fans in May this year.

A right-footed press-resistant midfielder, the UEFA Euro 2020 winner was a subject of major interest from Al Hilal for a while this summer. He has also been linked with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool recently.

Verratti, whose contract expires in 2026, has recently popped up as a shock target for Manchester United, too. He's also on Bayern Munich's transfer radar, as per L'Equipe.

However, according to transfer insider Nicolo Schira, Verratti is close to joining Al-Ahli in the final weeks of the ongoing summer transfer window. He has reached a personal agreement with the Saudi Arabian outfit, committing to a £34 million-per-year deal till 2026.

Meanwhile, Al-Ahli are thought to be engaged in advanced negotiations with PSG over a potential resolution of the Italian's parting fee. They're aiming to lower the reported £51 million asking price.

Verratti, who joined PSG from Pescara for around £10 million in 2012, could opt to join the Saudi Pro League outfit to bag a final big pay day. Moreover, he has reportedly also been told that he's not in new Parisians manager Luis Enrique's plans for the season.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, are on a spending spree to bolster their squad this summer. They have dished out over £120 million on the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Franck Kessie.

Would PSG midfielder Marco Verratti fit into Manchester United's plans?

Shold Marco Verratti aim for a bigger challenge than the Saudi Pro League, he could opt a move to Manchester United. He would emerge as a starter ahead of Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen, partnering Casemiro in a midfield double pivot.

With Manchester United failing to win their opening two Premier League games this season, they could push for a move to rope in Verratti. They're also expected to sell Scott McTominay, who has been at United since 2002, to make room for the PSG star.

Verratti has registered 11 goals and 61 assists in 416 games across competitions for the Parisians, winning a whopping 30 trophies.