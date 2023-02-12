PSG star ignores advice from Marquinhos about not greeting angry PSG ultras after Monaco defeat - Reports 

After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost 3-1 at AS Monaco in Ligue 1, Marquinhos vetoed against goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma wanting to greet the ultras of the club.

The fans were angry after the team suffered a second straight defeat across competitions, with the Parisians losing 2-1 to Monaco in the Coupe de France in midweek.

Donnarumma, though, ignored his captain's advice and went to meet the ultras after the defeat at Monaco.

Marquinhos a dit à Gigio Donnarumma ne pas aller saluer les supporters du PSG car "ils sont énervés". Le gardien italien y est allé malgré tout, et il est le seul à l'avoir fait.

Vice-captain Presnel Kimpembe, who made a return to action after a lengthy absence due to injury, was also one of the players who met the ultras. He had a message for the fans. The central defender said:

"We're going to need you guys. Tuesday, at home, we are going to need you. We have to remobilise in the locker room."

📸 | Presnel Kimpembe, alone in front of the PSG supporters' stand, came to speak to them with a megaphone speaker



🗣"We're going to need you guys. Tuesday at home we are going to need you. We have to remobilize in the locker room, "

PSG got off to a disastrous start against Monaco. Aleksandr Golovin opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Wissam Ben Yedder doubled Monaco's lead 14 minutes later. While Warren Zaire-Emery reduced the deficit in the 39th minute, Ben Yedder restored Monaco's two-goal cushion before half-time. There were no goals in the second half.

Despite the defeat, the Parisians remain atop the Ligue 1 standings. They have 54 points from 23 games, while Monaco jumped to second spot, trailing the leaders by seven points.

PSG captain Marquinhos reacts after AS Monaco defeat

Paris Saint-Germain vs Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

PSG captain Marquinhos provided a thoughtful analysis of the defeat against AS Monaco. He said:

"We have to take a step back. The basis of football is to work together. We tried today, but we have to do better; we are in a bad moment. We have the quality to create chances, but you shouldn't take it like that at the start of the match."

Marquinhos: "On doit prendre du recul. La base du football c'est de travailler ensemble. On a essayé aujourd'hui mais on doit faire mieux, on est dans un mauvais moment. On a de la qualité pour créer des occasions mais il ne faut pas encaisser comme ça en début de match"

Manager Christopher Galtier, meanwhile, provided an update on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's injuries, saying:

"We have defined a duration of absence for Mbappe in relation to his injury. For Messi, he resumes training tomorrow or Monday; a point will be made."

Galtier: "on a défini une durée d'absence pour Mbappé par rapport à sa lésion. Pour Messi il reprend l'entraînement demain ou lundi, un point sera fait "

Messi (15) and Mbappe (25) have been among the goals for the Parisians this season.

