PSG star Lionel Messi not willing to return to Barcelona as long as Joan Laporta is president - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi is reportedly not willing to return to Barcelona as long as Joan Laporta remains club president.

There has been intense speculation over Messi's future at the Parc des Princes following his disappointing debut season in Paris. The 34-year-old has bagged just seven goals in 26 games across competitions, including a meagre two in 18 league outings.

Messi was booed by PSG fans in a league game against Bordeaux after the Parisians' UEFA Champions League Round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid. The Argentine had drawn blanks in both legs, missing a penalty in the first leg at home.

The forward has also been roundly criticised by the French media throughout the season. A potential return to Barcelona has been touted, but according to TyC Sports, the PSG star will not return under the current president.

When asked about the possibility of the former Barcelona attacker returning to the club this summer, Laporta responded:

"We did not consider it. We are building a new team, with young people. I don't talk to him. I don't have a fluid communication like before he left. There is no personal contact; I remember him with affection, and I hope he does too."

What's next for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi at PSG?

The former Barcelona forward has not been at his best this season.

Despite Messi's underwhelming season at PSG, he is focused on fulfilling his contract, which runs till 2023. He is also looking to lead Argentina at the FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar.

A sensational return to Barcelona this summer looks highly unlikely, with Laporta as the club's president, but he could be open to moving elsewhere.

For now, the Argentine will turn his attention on the home straight as PSG look to win their eighth league title in ten years. They are currently 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille, with only nine games left.

The Parisians will likely have a new manager at their helm this summer. Mauricio Pochettino is likely to leave the Parc des Princes, having failed to win the UEFA Champions League. Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is tipped to take over from Pochettino, a man Messi knows all too well from his time in La Liga.

The Parisians star went head-to-head with Zidane in the El Clasico rivalry, both when the Frenchman played and then managed Real Madrid. FootMercato (via GetFootballFranceNews) has reported that Zidane is open to taking over at the Ligue 1 leaders.

