PSG star's 'greedy' wage demands could scupper potential transfer this summer - Reports

PSG are looking to offload Keylor Navas but fear his 'greedy' wage demands could be a hindrance in finding potential suitors, reports Le10sport.

The Costa Rican has swapped places with Gianluigi Donnarumma this season. However, manager Mauricio Pochettino intends to make the Italian his permanent choice in goal, upsetting Navas. The former Real Madrid custodian now wants to leave Paris. The Ligue 1 champions are ready to cash in on the player while he still has two years left on his contract.

According to the French daily newspaper L'Equipe, Navas is valued at €10 million and should attract buyers. However, his excessive salary could be a stumbling block in reaching a deal. The 35-year-old wants €1 million gross salary per month, which very few clubs would be willing to pay. Unless Navas lowers his demands, he could have problems seeking a transfer.

Donnarumma's happy in Paris, Keylor could leave.

Newcastle United made an ambitious enquiry about Navas in January (as reported by Express) as they sought to boost their Premier League survival.

PSG, though, refused to let Navas leave despite the obvious spending power of the Magpies, thanks to their new mega-rich owners. The Magpies eventually didn't sign a goalkeeper but could revive their interest in him again this summer.

Navas joined PSG from Real Madrid in 2019 in a swap deal that saw Alphonso Areola go the other way. Since then, the Costa Rican has clocked 105 appearances across competitions, keeping 48 clean sheets and lifting six titles, including three in Ligue 1.

PSG set for more exodus of players this summer

Navas isn't the only player on the brink of an exit from the Parc des Princes this summer. The Parisians could also see Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes leave.

While Di Maria's contract is up this summer, Icardi has struggled for regular game time, while Paredes has been riddled with injuries.

However, the Parisians are most concerned about Kylian Mbappe's future, with the 23-year-old rumoured to be joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

He has turned down PSG's contract proposals. Madrid Zone has reported that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could make a final decision on his future next week, with a Santiago Bernabeu switch most likely.

