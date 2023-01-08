PSG superstar Lionel Messi could play pivotal role in Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid - Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi could play a pivotal role in Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe's signature.

Mbappe looked destined to join Los Blancos in the summer, as his contract with the Parisians came to an end. The player, though, ended up renewing his contract with the Ligue 1 giants. He is seen as the face of the Parisians. Defensa Central, though, has reported that Mbappe and Messi are not on good terms.

Messi's contract with PSG expires in the summer. The player, in all likelihood, will extend his stay in Paris for at least another year, which may not be good news for Mbappe.

LM 🇦🇷⁷ @Leo_messii_7 Mbappe reaction on Messi's free kick 🤯🥶 Mbappe reaction on Messi's free kick 🤯🥶 https://t.co/gklMK0KoeF

Kylian Mbappe might look to leave the Parisians. In that case, Real Madrid might be one of the few feasible destinations for the Frenchman despite what happened last summer.

Messi, Los Blancos' worst nightmare for the last two decades, might end up inadvertently helping president president Florentino Perez snap up Mbappe.

Rafael Nadal recently talked about Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe could leave the Parisians soon.

Rafael Nadal, known as an ardent Real Madrid fan, recently spoke about Kylian Mbappe's proposed move to the Spanish capital. Speaking to Diario AS, the tennis superstar said:

"I don't have to forgive (Kylian) Mbappe for anything, and as a (Real) Madrid fan, if he could, come tomorrow, In the end, things happen in sports, and I suppose that such a young boy was overwhelmed by such tremendous pressure from all angles that in the end. ... I think he wanted to come to Madrid, but due to many factors, everything was very complicated for him."

He added:

"Hopefully, we can see him in (Real) Madrid in the future. I would like Kylian to be there this year, but even so, Madrid are in a privileged position in all competitions, playing fantastic football, for me. And until the last three games before the break, everything was going smoothly."

Nadal continued:

"I think Madrid have a great team, with a coach who knows how to manage everything in the best possible way. And I'm happy to see Madrid as it is, with many young players combined with veteran players."

🤭 @doodie99001261 #RealMadrid Lol when Hakimi and Mbappe both go to Real Madrid the world will be SHOCKED, but i see the vision tbh #PSG Lol when Hakimi and Mbappe both go to Real Madrid the world will be SHOCKED, but i see the vision tbh #PSG #RealMadrid https://t.co/jRYhCFQe8w

Mbappe has been in good form this season for the Parisians, amassing 22 goals and five assists in 27 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes