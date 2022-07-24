PSG superstar Lionel Messi's Barcelona return in doubt as likely destination emerges - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi will not be returning to Barcelona at the end of his deal with the Ligue 1 side, as per El Nacional.

There has been talk of Messi, 35, making a return to the Camp Nou once his contract with PSG expires in 2023. That's because the Argentine is reportedly unhappy in the French capital and wants to retire with his family in a destination they feel comfortable in.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed huge success at the Camp Nou, where he became one of the game's greatest players. Barcelona president Joan Laporta fuelled speculation over a reunion with the Argentine, saying that Messi's Catalonian story is not over.

However, the aforementioned report claims that Messi's most likely destination is the United States - MLS franchise Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami, owned by Manchester United icon David Beckham, are looking to become one of the United States' top franchises.

The Herons are claimed to have offered Messi an 'astronomical contract and an irrefutable salary'. A move to Miami would bode well for Messi and wife Antonella Rocuzzo, as they're more likely to stay way from the media and also live in an exotic city.

One issue that has plagued Messi's time at PSG is the media onslaught that has come his way with every uninspiring performance. The former Barcelona star was unceremoniously booed during a Ligue 1 game following PSG's UEFA Champions League exit against eventual winners Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Lionel Messi (left) could follow in David Beckham's footsteps.

If Lionel Messi rejects a potential Barcelona return and heads to the MLS, he'll be the latest high-profile superstar to do so.

It all started back in 2007 when David Beckham departed Real Madrid for LA Galaxy to sign a five-year deal, reportedly worth £128 million (as per BBC Sport).

The 47-year-old has been the trailblazer for some of the game's greatest players to ply their trade in the United States. The likes of Thierry Henry, David Villa, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Steven Gerrard have all followed in Beckham's footsteps.

Inter Miami are in stark need of a new megastar, with Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi not hugely impressing since arriving.

The Herons were recently humbled in a friendly against Messi's former side Barcelona 6-0. Messi's arrival in the MLS could see more top talent follow him and raise the level of the game in the United States.

