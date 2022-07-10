PSG superstar Lionel Messi wants Barcelona return because Kylian Mbappe is making life impossible for him - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) talisman Lionel Messi is reportedly interested in returning to his former club Barcelona due to Kylian Mbappe's influence at the Ligue 1 club.

Following his surprise exit from Barcelona last summer, Messi signed a two-year deal with an option for an extra year at PSG. Last season, he registered 26 goal contributions in 34 appearances across competitions.

According to El Nacional, Messi has contacted Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez to convey his wish to return to his former club. Mbappe's growing stature at the club has seemingly made life very difficult for the 35-year-old, who has had to make do with a lesser role. Mbappe's recent contract renewal has also reportedly triggered jealousy and envy in the locker room.

The report adds that the sacking of manager Mauricio Pochettino has negatively impacted the club's relationship with Messi. Moreover, the former Barcelona man has been less than impressed with new manager Christophe Galtier's demanding code of conduct for players at the club.

Meanwhile, PSG's stance on Neymar's future has irked Messi as well. Earlier, Le10Sport reported that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to extend his reunion with Neymar in Paris. However, it's unknown whether his opinion impacts the club hierarchy's desire to offload the Brazilian.

Messi helped his Parisians lift the Ligue 1 title last season but faltered in Europe. The Parisians squandered a 2-0 aggregate lead in the Round of 16 against eventual winners Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe set to be guaranteed starters for PSG next season

According to Le Parisien, new Parisians manager Christophe Galtier has identified six guaranteed starters for his team next season. The report states that Messi, Mbappe, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi are the six names on the list.

The exclusion of names like Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe are in line with the duo's reported exits this summer. Furthermore, another Le Parisien report claims that the Parisians are hoping to offload 11 players this summer.

Mauro Icardi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer and Eric Ebimbe are set to be jettisoned.

