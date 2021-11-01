PSG could terminate Sergio Ramos'contract - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly mulling the option of terminating Sergio Ramos' contract with the club.

Ramos joined the French giants in the summer after spending more than 15 years at Real Madrid. The Spaniard was expected to add more depth to a PSG defence that already boasts the likes of Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos.

However, Ramos has not played a single game for the Parisians since arriving four months ago. In fact, the veteran hasn't played an official match since Real Madrid's 2-0 loss to Chelsea on May 5 in the UEFA Champions League.

Sergio Ramos complained of tendon irritation post that game, and was sidelined until July. Following that injury, the 35-year-old suffered calf problems that have kept him out of action to date.

en.psg.fr/teams/first-te… ✍️🆕 #WelcomeSergio @PSG_English is delighted to announce the arrival of @SergioRamos The Spanish central defender has signed a two-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023.❤️💙 #WeAreParis ✍️🆕 #WelcomeSergio @PSG_English is delighted to announce the arrival of @SergioRamos! The Spanish central defender has signed a two-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023.❤️💙 #WeAreParis en.psg.fr/teams/first-te…

According to French media outlet Le Parisien (via Marca), PSG are seriously considering terminating Ramos' contract. They believe his injury issues are a stumbling block. If these fitness issues recur, the French giants feel parting ways with the Spaniard may no longer be a 'dystopian scenario'.

While these are the words of the media, PSG have always been optimistic about Ramos' return. The club's sporting director Leonardo said about Ramos after PSG's 2-1 victory against Lille on October 29:

"We know Ramos has had an injury. The Spanish press are playing games; we all knew he had a problem. We know what's happening here."

It remains to be seen whether Ramos will get to make his competitive debut for PSG in the coming months.

PSG star Sergio Ramos has enjoyed a stellar career so far

Injury issues may have plagued Sergio Ramos in recent times, but the Spaniard was certainly one of the best in the world in his prime. Ramos, who moved from Sevilla to Real Madrid in 2005, enjoyed a fabulous career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish veteran made 671 appearances for Los Blancos, netting 101 goals and registering 40 assists across competitions. Ramos also won multiple trophies during his time with Real Madrid. His haul includes four Champions League, five La Liga, two Spanish Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, four Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

B/R Football @brfootball 15 years since Sergio Ramos signed for Real Madrid.



His record speaks for itself 🏆 15 years since Sergio Ramos signed for Real Madrid.His record speaks for itself 🏆 https://t.co/eYL3PFmaVd

Sergio Ramos also won two European Championships and a FIFA World Cup between 2008 and 2012 with the Spanish national team. The 35-year-old will hope to add to his trophy cabinet by collecting more titles with his new club PSG.

Edited by Bhargav