"Pulling most support" - Laurie Whitwell provides massive update on Manchester United's managerial pursuit

Laurie Whitwell has given a huge update on the race for the Manchester United managerial role between Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino.

Speculation continues to grow regarding the appointment of the next Red Devils boss, with both Ajax's Ten Hag and PSG's Pochettino hotly tipped to take over. Whitwell has given an update on the club's pursuit of a new manager (via The Athletic):

"Talks over (Manchester United's) next manager continue, led by John Murtough. Ten Hag is believed to be pulling most support, and the situation is advanced. Club sources stress there is no frontrunner, and Pochettino should still be regarded as a credible contender."

Ten Hag, 52, has most recently usurped Pochettino as the favourite for the role, with talks between the Dutchman and Manchester United being positive.

According to Jonathan Northcroft, the club are impressed with the plan Ten Hag has set out to reestablish United as a top European team. They know the overhaul will be a long process and are willing to afford the Dutch coach time. Time is of essence, though, as he wants an answer from United soon, with other clubs showing an interest in him.

Manchester United set to hold further managerial interviews this week

Ten Hag seems to be edging closer to being named the next United boss.

The Telegraph has reported that the Red Devils are set to hold further talks with Ten Hag this week. His relatively cheap release clause (€2 million) is swaying them towards the Dutchman.

Details from the first round of talks are starting to come to light. Ten Hag has reportedly expressed his interest to bring Ajax defender Jurrien Timber to the club.

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has reported that the Dutch manager has sounded out Timber as a player he would want to bring with him to United should he be appointed.

However, one would be remiss to count Pochettino out, though, as he has admirers in the United camp.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson is said to be in favour of the PSG boss replacing current interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Pchettino's prior Premier League experience is giving him a fighting chance of beating Ten Hag to the role.

However, with negotiations with the latter said to be at an advanced stage, it seems the Ajax coach could be named the next manager at Old Trafford.

There still remains uncertainty over the futures of many players at the club, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

Huge changes loom large at Manchester United this summer. The latest development seems to be leading towards Erik ten Hag being named the new manager of the 13-time Premier League winners.

