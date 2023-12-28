Puma pushing hard to become Barcelona's shirt sponsors amid ongoing tensions with Nike: Reports

Sports apparel design giants Puma are reportedly keen on reaching an agreement to become Barcelona's shirt sponsors. According to Mundo Deportivo, the company are well aware of the Blaugrana's ongoing tensions with current sponsors Nike and are looking to jump in.

Diari ARA says that Nike are paying the club €105 million per year plus €50 million in variables to be their shirt sponsor. However, Barca have asked for an increase in the amount, while Nike have explored the possibility of reducing it.

Further, they are also seeking more freedom in selling their own products, something the agreement does not provide for. The tension between the two parties has remained high since the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Nike have served as Barca's kit sponsors since 1998, with their current deal running till 2028. Barcelona have an option to bypass the deal, meaning Puma or any other company could become their shirt sponsors from as early as the 2025-26 season.

Puma have grown to become one of the leading shirt sponsors in world football. Their portfolio includes teams like Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan while they are also endorsed by Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr.

Arsenal to compete with Barcelona for Joao Cancelo

Cancelo is on loan with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona are expected to face competition from Arsenal in their pursuit of Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Gunners are interested in signing the 29-year-old and hold the upper hand.

Cancelo is at Barca on a season-long loan from Manchester City. Barca manager Xavi views the player as an integral part of the squad and is keen on making his move permanent. He has made 21 appearances this season, scoring three goals and setting up two.

City are looking for close to €30 million for Cancelo, but Barcelona's financial difficulties mean that Arsenal are a more likely destination for the full-back.

Cancelo was a key player at the Etihad until a reported disagreement between him and Guardiola. Subsequently, he spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga giants having an option to make his move permanent.

However, they did not trigger the option, meaning he returned to City this summer before joining Barca on loan with no option for a permanent transfer.