Raheem Sterling looks to sell house to Liverpool star as Chelsea move edges closer - Reports

According to the Mirror, Chelsea target Raheem Sterling is looking to sell his house to Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Manchester City forward is edging closer to a move to Stamford Bridge and will likely move to London.

Alexander-Arnold is looking to change his house from south Manchester. He could live on the same road as teammate Alisson Becker and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

So he's looking to buy Sterling's house in the Cheshire countryside, which would cost around £4.5 million.

As per the Mirror, Chelsea and Manchester City are in advanced talks for a £45 million deal for Sterling. The 27-year-old could end his highly successful seven-year stay at the Etihad this summer.

The England international joined the Cityzens from Liverpool in 2015 for around £49 million. He scored 131 goals and provided 94 assists in 337 games across competitions for them, winning four Premier League titles, among other honours.

Squawka @Squawka Only three players have scored 100+ goals for Pep Guardiola:



◎ Lionel Messi (211)

◎ Sergio Agüero (124)

◉ Raheem Sterling (120)



However, with the Cityzens signing Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, Sterling could see reduced playing time at the Etihad. He also has just one year left in his contract and is looking for a new challenge.

It seems likely Chelsea are set to provide that for the former Liverpool man. Romelu Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan this summer on loan, so the Blues need a goalscorer. They hope Sterling would fill that role.

Liverpool and Chelsea's transfer business this summer

Liverpool have had a good summer transfer window so far. They signed striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica, midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Striker Mohamed Salah has also signed a new three-year contract, which is perhaps the biggest transfer news for Reds fans so far. The Merseysiders parted ways with forward Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, haven't made any signings so far and have only had outgoings.

Antonio Rudiger has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer, while Andreas Christensen departed on a free transfer too. According to journalist Alex Pintanel (via Barca Universal), Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta could also leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Lukaku, as mentioned earlier, has joined Inter on loan.

Needless to say, the west London side need reinforcements this summer, especially in defence.

